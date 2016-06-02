One Step to Beach Babe Glow, Right This Way

When summer rolls around, the last thing I care to deal with is complicated eye makeup looks. With that said, I still want to look like a bronzed goddess with "come hither" eyes at all times, so it's a tricky line to toe. Orlane's new eyelid balm is the answer to my prayers in this instance. It's basically "VS Model in a Tube." For more on why it's awesome, I turned to Celebrity Makeup Artist Jessi Butterfield, whose clients include Jaimie Alexander, and Tegan and Sara.

What It's Called:

Orlane Sun Glow Eyelid Balm

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A couple of almond milk lattes (splurge city, amiright?) or ... $22; orlane.com

Who It's For:

Everyone! This product comes in three easy to use colors that suit all skin tones. Its gentle formula even works well with sensitive skin.

What Makes It Special:

Says Jessi, "You can use it as a highlighter, eyeshadow, and/or eyeliner. The chubby pencil makes application a breeze—just crayon it on where you want it and gently press in with your finger. The formula "melts" into skin for the perfect, slightly metallic illumination. What makes this different is that it uses spherical powders which guarantee perfect fluidity and increases pigmentation. Innovative waxes give a dry but texturizing touch, increasing the water resistance of the product for a long-lasting wear."

When to Use It:

Use whenever you want a fresh glow. I use it both all over the eye by itself and in conjunction with other eye products, especially on the inside corner of the eye and on the brow bone.

What It Feels Like:

It feels like the most delicate of cream eye shadows.

What It Smells Like:

The product itself doesn't smell, which is great because you don't have to worry about any added perfume—and makes this product ideal for ultra-sensitive skin.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Once warmed with a finger, it presses into skin leaving behind a metallic, brightening effect. I also love that you can use it so many ways. I use it alone as shadow or liner, [or] as an eyeshadow base—to give an undetectable metallic something special—and as a highlighter over other shadow," says Jessi Butterfield.

What the Internet Is Saying: