This Hair Wax Is Basically Highlighter for Your Hair—It Gives GLOW

As a girl who likes to indulge in a luxury product, pretty much anything that comes down the pipeline from Oribe makes me swoon. And some of the latest additions to the whole line, the Texture Family, are no exception. In particular, the Star Glow Styling Wax has me super excited. According to Joey George, Oribe Educator, my excitement is more than reasonable. Here's why:

What It's Called:

Star Glow Styling Wax

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A drybar blowout or... $42; spacenk.com

What Makes It Special:

It adds non-greasy shine and brilliance.

Who’s It For?

Anyone who wants texture that shines.

When to Use It:

It’s best used after styling to finish the look.

What It Feels Like:

Star Glow Styling Wax is a thick, velvety gel and has medium hold.

What It Smells Like:

Oribe’s much-celebrated signature scent, Cote d’Azur, which contains hints of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine, and sandalwood.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Star Glow Styling Wax is a water-soluble gel-wax hybrid, which enables the product to easily be washed out. Most waxes on the market tend to leave a film build up in the hair. After styling your hair, apply this product to fly-aways for instant hold and control. It has a high gloss finish, so it is great for ponytails and red carpet sculpted looks. It is also a great edge controller for smoothing hairlines, even on the most resilient hair textures," says George.

What the Internet Is Saying: