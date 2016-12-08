Why You Should Be Smearing Orange Concealer Under Your Eyes

No matter how many venti lattes you down in the morning, the shady area under your eyes is always an indicator that you were up way too late watching every episode of Gilmore Girls. Sure, piling on more concealer is an option, if you want to risk the whole reverse-raccoon effect with insanely light undereyes, but even still, those darker hints eventually start to peek through. The solution? Get thee to a Sephora and pick up an orange color-correcting concealer. "Orange is the perfect color for taking away or neutralizing blue tones under the eye," explains makeup artist Abraham Sprinkle. "It's pretty universal—just remember when going into pale skin, lean toward a peach-orange, and with darker skin, a reddish-mango is perfect." Becca's Peach Color Corrector ($30; sephora.com) is a great one-size-fits-all option that can easily hide all evidence of your Netflix binge.

Apply the color corrector onto your undereye area, blend out with a damp makeup sponge, then sweep on your go-to concealer as usual. "Depending on the severity of the discoloration, you sometimes have to start very light, then bring it back down, so my preference would be to use an orange concealer slightly lighter than your skin," Sprinkle tells us. "Think of it like bleaching hair. You have to lift hair very light to remove pigment, then go over with a darker toner to achieve a natural result. It's the same concept with skin." And tatted bridesmaids take note—if the bride isn't cool with your glorious sleeve, you can temporarily cover it up for the ceremony and photos by layering the orange color corrector with a concealer or body foundation. "The orange helps to neutralize the green hue tattoo ink tends to have," Sprinkle adds.