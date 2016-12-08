Why You Should Be Smearing Orange Concealer Under Your Eyes

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 08, 2016 @ 8:00 am

No matter how many venti lattes you down in the morning, the shady area under your eyes is always an indicator that you were up way too late watching every episode of Gilmore Girls. Sure, piling on more concealer is an option, if you want to risk the whole reverse-raccoon effect with insanely light undereyes, but even still, those darker hints eventually start to peek through. The solution? Get thee to a Sephora and pick up an orange color-correcting concealer. "Orange is the perfect color for taking away or neutralizing blue tones under the eye," explains makeup artist Abraham Sprinkle. "It's pretty universal—just remember when going into pale skin, lean toward a peach-orange, and with darker skin, a reddish-mango is perfect." Becca's Peach Color Corrector ($30; sephora.com) is a great one-size-fits-all option that can easily hide all evidence of your Netflix binge.

RELATED: This Is How You Color-Correct for Different Skin Tones

Apply the color corrector onto your undereye area, blend out with a damp makeup sponge, then sweep on your go-to concealer as usual. "Depending on the severity of the discoloration, you sometimes have to start very light, then bring it back down, so my preference would be to use an orange concealer slightly lighter than your skin," Sprinkle tells us. "Think of it like bleaching hair. You have to lift hair very light to remove pigment, then go over with a darker toner to achieve a natural result. It's the same concept with skin." And tatted bridesmaids take note—if the bride isn't cool with your glorious sleeve, you can temporarily cover it up for the ceremony and photos by layering the orange color corrector with a concealer or body foundation. "The orange helps to neutralize the green hue tattoo ink tends to have," Sprinkle adds.

The 8 Best Drugstore Concealers Under $15
<p>NYX HD Concealer</p>
NYX HD Concealer

The tiny doe-foot applicator allows you to precisely place this highly pigmented formula exactly where you need it. As the HD in the name suggests, it creates a seamless, basically poreless finish on your skin. 

Courtesy
NYX $8 SHOP NOW
<p>Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Treatment &amp; Concealer</p>
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Treatment & Concealer

This concealer is specifically made to cover up dark circles. The formula dispenses through a soft, fluffy tip to help gently blend it onto your under-eyes—a particularly sensitive area. 

Courtesy
Maybelline $8 SHOP NOW
<p>COVERGIRL Vitalist Healthy Cream Concealer</p>
COVERGIRL Vitalist Healthy Cream Concealer

I'm in love with this new CoverGirl concealer because it masks discoloration, but also brings a glow and healthy dew to the skin. It's not as full-coverage as some of the other concealers on this list, but it's buildable, so you can work it into medium-coverage territory. 

Courtesy
CoverGirl $9 SHOP NOW
<p>Maybelline Face Studio Master Conceal</p>
Maybelline Face Studio Master Conceal

Maybelline's Master Conceal is a drugstore cult classic because the easy-to-blend liquid formula is basically weightless while providing an impressive amount of coverage. 

Courtesy
Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
<p>Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer</p>
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer

The most annoying thing about covering up a zit with concealer is when the formula dries up and flakes, which then makes the pimple look all the more noticeable. This Neutrogena concealer has a hydrating core to keep skin moisturized while masking discoloration with color pigments. 

Courtesy
Neutrogena $11 SHOP NOW
<p>IMAN Second to None Cover Cream</p>
IMAN Second to None Cover Cream

Concealers are notoriously lacking in medium-to-deep skin-tone shade options. IMAN Cosmetics solved that issue with this line of creamy pot concealers, which provide a lasting, matte finish. Apply with your fingers or a brush to even out your skin or mask blemishes.

Courtesy
Iman Cosmetics $7 SHOP NOW
<p>L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer</p>
L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer

This buildable concealer is available in a massive 20+ shades, including a green-tinted color that's meant to help counteract redness. For only $5, you don't really need an excuse to pick one (or three) up during your next drugstore run. 

Courtesy
L.A. Girl $5 SHOP NOW
<p>Rimmel Lasting Finish Breathable Concealer</p>
Rimmel Lasting Finish Breathable Concealer

Can't stand the feeling of product on your face in the muggy spring and summer? Rimmel's formula is breathable in the sense that it won't clog your pores, and it feels light as a feather on your skin. 

Courtesy
Rimmel London $5 SHOP NOW
1 of 8

Advertisement

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!