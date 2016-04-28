The Only Product You'll Ever Need to Get a Sexy Smoky Eye

I love a good smoky eye, don't get me wrong, but I don't love spending a ton of time using shadow layered on shadow to create a sexy vibe. I like a lived-in, simple look, and preferably, I want to put in as little effort as possible. Let's call this, #LazyBeautyEditor problems. As a result of this proclivity towards not wanting to put in a lot of effort, I often choose lipstick over eye makeup for my nights out on the town. But then Global Color Amabassador for butter London, Katie Jane Hughes introduced me to their new Smoke Stick (in a bananas teal shade, I might add), and my life wasn't the same again. And neither were my nights out. Read on about why I'm so obsessed.

RELATED: Day Made: NYX Is Expanding the Liquid Lip Suede Line

What It's Called:

Butter London Smoke Stick

How Much It Will Set You Back:

4 NYX Lip Butters... or $20; nordstrom.com

What Makes It Special:

It's everything you need for a smoky eye in one product. And when it sets, it doesn't budge.

Who’s It For?

Anyone who has eyes and wants a sexy, new look. Oh, and especially if you're lazy!

RELATED: Worried About Body Odor? There's an App for That

When to Use It:

Anytime you like.

What It Feels Like:

Super smooth and blendable — but very pigmented.

RELATED: Get Ready for a Kylie Lip Kit RESTOCK

What It Smells Like:

Nothing!

What the Experts Are Saying:

Says Hughes, "Smoke stick the quickest way to a smoky eye. No tools required — just sweep on and blend with your finger and you're good to go."

What the Internet Is Saying:

Teal smokey eyes are so hot right now. Pictured: #SmokeStick in Flash Fusion 😻 A photo posted by @butterlondon on Dec 9, 2015 at 11:04am PST