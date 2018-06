Use more than one shade to get this spring makeup look. Layering slightly different shades of purple gives you a more complex finish, says makeup artist Jeannine Lobell, who created these looks on House star Olivia Wilde. “Sometimes the shadow looks dark and smoky, and sometimes it looks more violet,” she adds. Lobell dusted the two palest violet shades from Chanel’s Quadra eye shadow in Stage Lights all over Wilde’s lids. Then she wet a liner brush and applied the deepest plum shade along the upper and lower lashes. Finally, with a dry brush, she applied the second darkest color over the upper lid and into the crease.



BUY ONLINE NOW Chanel quadra eye shadow in Stage Lights, $55; at chanel.com