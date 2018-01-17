Olivia Palermo Swears by This Weightless Matte Foundation—and We're Obsessed

"You really have to find what works for you," Olivia Palermo told us over the phone. And when it comes to beauty routines, products, and workout programs, Palermo has done just that.

She swears by the Tracy Anderson Method (six mornings a week!) for boosting her energy and sculpting her muscles. When it comes to skincare? She's stuck by Dr. Dennis Gross's Facial Cleanser since her teenage days. So when the style icon and designer starts singing a matte foundation's praises for feeling light and breathable but still boasting an impressive full coverage, we listen.

The product that scored Palermo approval is Bobbi Brown's Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation ($46; nordstrom.com), coincidentally a brand she's been wearing since high school. Now, she's been named one of the product's global #AllDaySmile campaign stars, and once you try it, you'll know why it'll make you flash your pearly whites.

While matte foundation has developed a downside for being prone to caking and creasing, this innovation is touted for being a formula you can smile in without having to worry about signs of wear. Likewise, its full-coverage status comes along with a light-as-a-feather weight and in 30 different shades. We've tried it, and we're hooked on its impressive comfort, one that'll leave you wondering if you applied anything at all—that is, until you glance in the mirror and catch sight of your even-toned, cake-free complexion.

We didn't leave our conversation without getting the full Olivia Palermo beauty rundown though. Before she even breaks out the foundation, she says she follows a particularly diligent skincare routine. On top of getting a medical facial from Dr. Dennis Gross about once a month, she visits celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas once a week and caters her diet to include nutrients the skin craves. "I drink a lot of water, and I have berries every single day—something I’ve also picked up from my mother for antioxidants so that definitely helps," she says. "Also just making sure that you’re relatively healthy—everything in moderation, but that also affects your skin as well."

And that hair? Believe it or not, what works for Palermo is the same product that's been working for you (and probably your grandmother) for years. In fact, she says it's one of the items that is always in her bag. "I always have Elnett ($15; ulta.com) with me. I always think Elnett is a good staple for your hair."

While all these products work for Palermo, her parting advice ties back to her opening words of wisdom. You have to find what works for you—so shop, explore, and road-test new beauty launches. "It’s important for one’s beauty bag to be diverse and try different products because—again—different products sit differently on your face. I think it’s good every once in a while to switch it up, because people don’t realize that formulas change as well. It’s good to change."