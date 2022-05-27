This Buzzy Manicure Set Has Sold Out 4 Times, and It's Secretly 30% Off Right Now
I have good news for all you nail-obsessed shoppers and deal hunters alike: Olive & June's popular manicure set is on sale.
The brand was founded back in 2013 and has since become one of the buzziest nail brands out there thanks to innovative launches like the Poppy, a tool that applies nail polish more quickly and evenly, and the Mani System, which has anything and everything you need for a seamless, DIY manicure. Not to mention, the brand has tons of super cute nail colors that are 7-free (made without the seven toxic chemicals most commonly found in nail polish) and formulated to have a salon-quality, long-lasting finish.
Each Mani System comes with your choice of nail polish colors, as well as a limited-edition Poppy, cuticle serum, top coat, cleanup brush, nail polish remover, nail clipper, nail file, and buffer bar. While the set can get a bit pricey depending on how you customize it, you can snag it for as low as $39 right now with the code MANI30 at checkout. Simply select how many nail polish bottles you want (one, six, or the brand's summer set, which includes seven pre-chosen shades), choose your colors, and opt to get extras like the Dry Drops or Nail Strengthener. Then, just add it to your cart and you're done.
Shop now: $39 with code MANI30 (Originally $55); oliveandjune.com
Shop now: $63 with code MANI30 (Originally $90); oliveandjune.com
The complete manicure system is so popular, it's sold out four times, according to the brand, and has racked up over 6,200 five-star reviews. Shoppers say the Mani System is the "best and easiest at-home nail kit" and provides "amazing results."
"I dig in the garden a lot this time of year. For the past two weeks, I have spent time on Sundays doing my nails with the Mani System," one customer wrote. "I was amazed [at] how wonderful my nails look! The polish does not chip and lasts beautifully."
Ready for nails that look like you just left the salon? Snag your Olive & June Mani System for less with the code MANI30 at checkout while you can.