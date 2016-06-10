This Serum Basically Helps Feed Your Skin Youth

Aka, it's collagen food.
When I found out from my derm that collagen literally feeds the collagen in your skin, plumping it up to make it look super youthful, I took it upon myself to make a pointed effort to cover my body in products that have vitamin C in them, as well as get my daily nutritional values. If there is anything I appreciate, it's my youthful glow, and I'd like for it to stick around as long as possible...if not forever.
Luckily for me, Ole Henrikson also appreciates a daily dose of collagen for your skin and wants to help us all look youthful forever... by means of an incredibly yummy serum that we have included in our June Beauty Bag. I'm truly obsessed with my glow. Find out why below.
What It's Called:
Ole Henriksen Truth Serum Vitamin C Collagen Booster
How Much It Will Set You Back:
A bikini wax at J Sisters (sans tip) or .... $72; olehenrikson.com
What Makes It Special:
It’s a daily vitamin for your skin to help brighten, boost collagen, and minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Who’s It For?
All skin types who want to fight against the signs of aging
When to Use It:
In the morning, apply to clean face, neck and décolleté. Follow with moisturizer.
What It Feels Like:
Its oil-free formula is weightless and fast-absorbing
What It Smells Like:
Oranges!
What the Internet Is Saying:
What the Experts Are Saying:
"Truth Serum has a celebrity cult following around the world, thanks to its five sources of vitamin C, which deliver that bright and even skin tone. We call it the Ole Glow, and you'll be smiling at yourself every time you look in the mirror," says founder, Ole Henriksen.