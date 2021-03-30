Shoppers Say This Drugstore Retinol Cream Made Their Friends Think They Got Botox

There's no getting around the fact that these days, there are quite literally thousands of anti-aging beauty products to choose from. Wrinkle creams, serums, moisturizers, chemical exfoliants, facial oils, beauty gadgets, non-invasive but costly procedures like Botox — the sheer volume of options is incredibly overwhelming, especially if you're just dipping a toe into the realm of wrinkle prevention.
One approach to narrowing things down is to start with products that come highly recommended by reviewers. And there is perhaps no more consistently well-loved drugstore beauty buy than the Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Face Moisturizer — a product that works so well, reviewers say it makes them look like they just got Botox. Plus, you can grab a jar of it for $10 off right now.
Shop now: $29 (Originally $39); olay.com
If that claim is compelling enough to have piqued your interest, here are the details: Olay's Regenerist Retinol 24 cream is the brand's #1 best-selling retinol product. The proprietary formula includes vitamin B3 and a retinoid complex, which helps minimize wrinkles, reduce fine lines and the appearance of pores, smooth uneven skin texture, brighten up dark circles, and keep moisture locked in for 24 hours. It's fragrance- and dye-free, and absorbs into the skin quite rapidly, leaving behind no greasy texture or pilling.
Olay says that you'll see results with this night cream in just 28 days, but many impressed reviewers have said the product works even faster.
"I've been using night [cream] and it's only been about a week," writes one reviewer. "My skin is improving SO much, my dark spots are almost gone, my skin is soft to the touch, I have no open pores, no blackheads on my cheeks, and my face is more plump."
Another reviewer says that Regenerist Retinol 24 worked wonders to reverse the signs of aging they saw after years of being out in the sun.
"I have skin that spent the nineties sunbathing without any SPF, it's showing badly in my forties," they write. "I've been diligently using Regenerist Retinol 24 for about a month with great results. My dark spots are so much lighter than ever — no other product claiming to help dark spots has ever worked. This one does! It glides onto your skin and absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy feeling behind."
One customer even said the results they saw were comparable to Botox — and for a drugstore night cream, that kind of efficacy is truly unparalleled.
"Botox is fantastic, but I can't justify spending hundreds when this product has the same end result," they wrote. "Within three days [of using the moisturizer], you could see my lines between my eyebrows weren't as pronounced. It has been a few weeks and the results really are amazing. My family and friends all knew I had Botox before. Using this moisturizer at night made them think I made another appointment!"
Noticeable results, a quick turnaround time, and an end result that mirrors Botox? In a sea of anti-aging products impossible to choose from, consider that trifecta the proof you need that Olay's Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Face Moisturizer stands a cut above the rest — and at a $10 discount, there's no time like the present to try it for yourself.