This Fan-Favorite Olay Anti-Aging Set Is on Sale — But You Can Only Get It Here

Earlier this fall, we reported on an anti-aging face cream with thousands of megafans. With over 2,000 perfect five-star reviews on Walmart, the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream is adored for its ability to smooth skin texture and improve overall complexion.

The Micro-Sculpting cream is still its normal $22 price, but Walmart is offering shoppers something better: a deal on an exclusive Olay Regenerist skincare set.

Along with the Olay Regenerist Whip moisturizer, the trio includes the line’s facial cleaning device and exfoliating face wash, the Advanced Anti-Aging Detoxifying Pore Scrub, so you’ll have a complete skincare routine with just one purchase.

Even though this is a new deal from the retailer, the gift set has already accumulated almost 500 reviews with a nearly perfect 4.6-star overall rating. Customers love how effectively the deep-cleaning scrub and accompanying cleansing tool buff away dead skin cells and leaves their faces feeling smooth. Because the dermatologist-deigned device has multiple speed options, users with sensitive skin say they can even do the routine daily without experiencing irritation. And with the device and scrub working in tandem to give your skin a deeper clean, you’re also creating a more optimal surface to absorb the multi-tasking Olay moisturizer after.

For an easy skincare upgrade, shop Walmart’s exclusive deal while you can — or treat someone special on your holiday shopping list to smoother, softer skin.