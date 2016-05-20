Believe It: This Oil Is the Solution to Your Stress

Of late, I've really delved into bath oils. They make for a really luxurious experience, and not only do they have aromatherapeutic benefits, they also serve the purpose of being incredibly moisturizing. It's also opened up a world of new brands to me, which leads me to Etta + Billie. I've been obsessing over the brand's Clary Sage and Black Pepper Oil, which helps with stress, but also has an aphrodisiac element (meow). For more on what makes this product so incred, Alana Rivera, founder of Etta + Billie, gave us some scoop.

What It's Called:

Etta + Billie Clary Sage Black Pepper Bath + Body Oil

What It Will Set You Back:

3 months of a meditation app... or $35; ettaandbillie.com

What Makes It Special:

It’s a unique, multiple-use body oil with a scent that is both floral and spicy, feminine and masculine. Rich in antioxidants and vitamin rich oil like meadowfoam and sweet almond, it soothes and revives skin.

Who’s It For?

Anyone who is obsessed with great smelling, hard-working natural products.

When to Use It:

Best to use right after bathing, apply 1-5 drops to damp skin — also great in hair. Work 1-2 drops into freshly-washed, damp hair, starting at the ends.

What It Feels Like:

Silky smooth oil that absorbs quickly.

What It Smells Like:

A intriguing blend of spicy sharp black pepper and floral breezy clary sage.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"It's a MAJOR multi-tasker with an unexpected scent combination that both hydrates and smooths skin, plus calms nerves with a bonus aphrodisiac twist. Best combo ever," says Rivera.

What the Internet Is Saying: