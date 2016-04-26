This Oil Cleanser is Sold Every 10 Seconds Worldwide

Though oil cleansing has only become universally popular in recent years, the method has actually been around for a long time. In fact, it was a forerunner to soap, and it’s usage is dated all the way back to ancient Rome. Today, thanks to OCM’s increasing popularity, we have hundreds of products to choose from, ranging from super expensive oil cleansers featuring rare oils to DIY versions.

One product that’s stood the test of time, though, is DHC’s no-fuss, straightforward, moderately-priced Deep Cleansing Oil ($28, DHC.com). The Japanese brand has been making this oil since the ‘90s, and it continues to be its best seller with a serious cult following.

The best sale of the year is ending tomorrow. Get your bottle before it's too late! #DHCSkincare #DCOLove A photo posted by DHC Skincare (@dhcskincare) on Mar 30, 2016 at 2:23pm PDT

According to the company’s consumer data, a bottle of this stuff is sold every 10 seconds worldwide. That equates to 8,640 bottles a day — or 60,480 bottles a week — which is over 22 million in a year. To give you a better idea of how well it’s loved, the product is currently standing at a 5/5 star rating on the website with almost 5,000 reviews.

This particular oil cleanser contains a mixture of olive oil, vitamin E, and rosemary leaf oil. People who swear by it says that it removes every last spot of makeup, including hard-to-clean mascara, and leaves skin soft and hydrated.

Deep Cleansing Oil is a little different from other oil cleansers in the way it’s used. You massage it into dry skin, per normal, but instead of wiping it off you add a bit of water. It transforms into a milky-white color and then rinses away without any greasy residue.

Sounds pretty intriguing, no?