I Don't Get Manicures Anymore Thanks to These $14 Gel Stickers That Keep My Nails Damage-Free

The number one thing I was worried about with the strips was the removal process and if it'd damage my nails at all. I'm pretty obsessed with keeping my nails healthy — I've never gotten anything done other than traditional manicures (no acrylics, gel, dip powder, etc.), so this was my first venture into something that could potentially have negative effects on my natural nails. However, I was pleasantly surprised with how damage-free the removal process was. All you have to do is use the pointed end of a wooden cuticle stick (which comes with every pack of strips) to pry them off; I gently stick it under each wrap until it loosens, and then it pops off on its own. My nails always look and feel just fine after removal, but for added protection, I use an Essie nail strengthener in between applications.