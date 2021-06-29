This Shampoo-Conditioner Duo Makes Frizz "Non-Existent" in Humidity, and It's on Sale
Escaping the humidity in the summertime isn't an easy feat. Those with dry strands know just how ruthless the humidity can be on your hair, too. If your current frizz-fighting regimen is letting you down, Amazon shoppers have discovered a fast-working and effective solution in Ogx's Pracaxi Recovery Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, which are both currently on sale for up to 34 percent off.
With pracaxi oil and murumuru butter at the center, this shampoo and conditioner infuses your strands with rich, lasting moisture to nourish, repair, and strengthen your hair. These deeply conditioning ingredients are also renowned for their softening and shine-boosting properties, which translate to silky-smooth, frizz-free strands with every wash. It helps reverse damage, promote new hair growth, and can even soothe dry scalps.
Shop now: $6 (was $9); amazon.com
According to reviewers, its frizz-fighting powers are unmatched, and many even vouched that it kept their tresses smooth and sleek when up against serious humidity. "Living in the south, I spend the summers looking like Ms. Frizzle," one shopper wrote. "The results from this shampoo were amazing… the humidity did not affect the style."
Shop now: $7 (was $9); amazon.com
It's so good that it's been dubbed as "magic" for those with wavy or curly hair. "Used this once and my hair was noticeably less frizzy and so soft," shared one Amazon customer. "The product itself is lightweight, rinsed well, and doesn't weigh down my curls or make my hair greasy." Another added, "I don't need additional curl products when I use it. It really has reduced my frizz to nearly non-existent."
The duo is also a favorite for its results, which many shoppers said are instant. "[It] is so creamy and luscious on my hair," one reviewer raved. "My hair is nice and soft and not dry afterwards." This is especially true for customers with damaged strands. "I have very damaged hair from heat styling and dying, and this helped a lot," one shared. "I could tell an immediate difference. My hair was much softer and a lot less frizzy when I used my blow dryer."
If you're looking for a solution to your humidity frizz problem, add the Ogx Pracaxi Recovery Oil Shampoo and Conditioner to your hair care routine today. Make sure to grab the duo on Amazon while it's on sale, and complete the line by picking up the Pracaxi Recovery Oil Combing Cream and Pracaxi Recovery Oil Recovery Mask.