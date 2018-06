October 2010

2 of 20 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage.com

Jessica Stroup's New Pixie!



THE STYLE A choppy, textured and longish pixie cut



WHERE The Vanessa Bruno Grand Opening Party in Los Angeles



INSIDE SCOOP "When I cut Jessica Stroup's hair, our inspiration was Carey Mulligan on the cover of Vogue a few months back," said hairstylist Jen Atkin. "This cut works best on round or oval faces, and when it's really roughed-up and piecey. A dab of texturizing putty is key. And be sure your stylist really gets out a lot of the weight of your hair so that the shape of your cut can really show through."