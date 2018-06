October 2009

3 of 24 Evan Agostini/AP Photo, Dave Allocca/Startraks

Lauren Conrad's Sparkly Barrette

THE STYLE A classic Hollywood coif topped off with a shimmery clasp



WHERE The Avon Foundation for Women benefit in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT Charles Baker Strahan, the stylist who created the look, curled the entire head with an 3/4-inch iron, then arranged the tendrils into a low bun. "I left some volume at the bottom so it almost looked like a '20s bob," he said. As for the flash of bling? "Once Lauren put on her dress, I wanted to finish the look and she had some jewelry out. I picked it, she loved it, and the rest is history!"