October 2006

Ever wish your skin looked as dewy and flawless as those faces staring out from a magazine? Two new foundations might just make it possible: YSL and SK-II have come out with bases that truly deliver an airbrushed finish. With its built-in brush and the same radiant formula that helped make its Touche Eclat highlighter a bestseller, YSL’s new base is “like having a makeup artist built into your product,” says makeup pro Mateo Ambrose. The same goes for SK-II’s new battery-powered Air Touch foundation, which disperses an ultrafine mist—just as a professional airbrush would. “This gives the most flawless finish I’ve ever seen,” says Ambrose. “I have a $2,000 airbrush machine at home, and this works better!”
Full Lashes
If you don’t have time to put on false eyelashes, try this trick from Armani celebrity makeup artist Tim Quinn. Apply mascara to the top side of your upper lashes (and to the underside as you would normally do). “While the product dries, it will contract, pulling the lashes up into a curl,” he says. Quinn used Armani’s new inky-black, flake-free Maestro mascara to perfect the technique on actress Sarah Wynter. “Oh, my god,” she raved. “It looks like I have false lashes on!”
Perfect Base
Full Lashes
