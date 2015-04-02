October 2006

1 of 2 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Perfect Base

Ever wish your skin looked as dewy and flawless as those faces staring out from a magazine? Two new foundations might just make it possible: YSL and SK-II have come out with bases that truly deliver an airbrushed finish. With its built-in brush and the same radiant formula that helped make its Touche Eclat highlighter a bestseller, YSL’s new base is “like having a makeup artist built into your product,” says makeup pro Mateo Ambrose. The same goes for SK-II’s new battery-powered Air Touch foundation, which disperses an ultrafine mist—just as a professional airbrush would. “This gives the most flawless finish I’ve ever seen,” says Ambrose. “I have a $2,000 airbrush machine at home, and this works better!”