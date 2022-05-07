This $10 Primer Went Viral on TikTok for Instantly Blurring Skin and Making Pores Invisible
Skincare issues differ from person to person, but there is one seemingly universal plight: too visible, large, and/or clogged pores. There are truly hundreds of products that approach the issue from every angle conceivable, including chemical exfoliants to prevent buildup, clay masks that minimize their size, and treatment strips that pull everything out to the surface. But for an immediately visible improvement, there are primers.
Not all primers are created equal — many don't target pore size, and if they do, there are varying degrees of success. When there are hundreds of primers, the intersection between shopper reviews and TikTok virality is a great way to hone in on a product, and right now, Nyx's Pore-Filler Targeted Primer Stick is all the rage.
From what I've gathered, TikTok user @chhimmigurung was the first person to bring the primer into the limelight. She's posted six (!) videos about the Pore-Filler Targeted Primer Stick, one of which garnered nearly 13 million views. It seems people are mesmerized by the way this tiny but powerful product quickly reduces oiliness, blurs skin, and conceals pores — and for just $10.
Shop now: $10; amazon.com
The Nyx primer is not only having a moment on TikTok; it also has over 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, alone. Although this makeup primer is meant to go under your foundation as the first layer of your cosmetics routine, shoppers say the effects are so flattering, they frequently use it as a standalone product.
One five-star reviewer wrote that having "crossed the threshold into middle age," they are noticing new wrinkles and pores that are getting "larger by the day." But just five minutes after using this, "your pores and wrinkles almost literally vanish."
For just $10, this product is an affordable way to make your skin look silky, smooth, and absolutely poreless.