Inside NYC's Most Luxurious Spa

Tucked away on the second floor of the Ritz Carlton in a quiet respite overlooking gorgeous Central Park, you’ll find the perfect escape for those who are looking for the ultimate pampering experience.

It’s called La Prairie Spa, and simply stated, it’s glorious.

The space – intimate with only 6 treatment rooms --feels like a luxurious home that is so comforting and inviting, you just never want to leave. The treatments all use the Swiss brand's world-renowned luxury skincare products (heaven).

First thing’s first; after checking in, you’re whisked away to a stunning marble changing room complete with a steam room, the most luxurious showers you could imagine, and a bathrobe so plush you want to steal it from the premises (it crossed my mind, not gonna lie).

After detoxing for 15 minutes in the private steam room, I wrapped up in my robe (aka my new BFF) and made my way to the waiting room, where I sipped on cinnamon water while relaxing in chaise lounge and flipping through a menu of customized music I could choose from for my treatment (I went with classic spa music, but options abound).

La Prairie

Shortly after, two women came out to escort me in for my service; a 90-minute Ultimate Platinum Rare Facial using La Prairie’s high-performance Platinum Collection (cue the choir noises). The facial, which just launched to coincide with the beauty brand’s debut of the new Platinum serum (photo below), begins with an exclusive facial where lead esthetician Naima Refkan got to work on cleansing and assessing my skin, extracting any clogged pores before layering on endless luxe products to pamper my skin. While she did this, a masseuse was attending to my hands and feet, wrapping them in paraffin treatments and then massaging away all the stress while Naima continued her work on my visage. The bed—which is one of a kind because the lower half lifts up to reveal a bath where you soak your feet while you’re lying down), feels like a cloud. For 90 minutes, I am wrapped in the warm heated cocoon of the bed, where my only worry becomes how sad I know I will feel the second this treatment is over.

La Prairie

But alas, all good things must come to an end, so after 90 minutes of attention to my face, Naima finishes up with the Platinum moisturizer and eye cream, before recommending me products to help me maintain the incredible glow she just gave me.

At this point I am so far into my state of zen I can barely get up from the aforementioned cloud bed. When I finally do, I take one look in the mirror and am in a state of shock. My skin has never, ever looked more radiant. I slink back into my chaise lounge in the waiting room and sip hot tea, while re-living in my mind what was likely the most extraordinary spa treatment of my life. I am also contemplating how I can recreate my studio apartment to mirror the cushy waiting room that I want to be my permanent address.

Now that is what I call luxury. La Prairie, you had me at hello.