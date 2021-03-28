Supermodels Swear By This Skin-Tightening Device for Photo Shoots (and Personal Use)

It takes approximately one second of perusing Bella Hadid's Instagram to realize the lady's drinking a secret sauce that leaves her skin gleaming and taut. Other Hollywood mega-stars share the effect: Jennifer Aniston apparently hasn't aged in 20 years, and Kate Hudson and Miranda Kerr have such famous faces, they've built empires off of them. What do the four have in common? It's not some mystical Tuck Everlasting spring, but a face toning device that harnesses electricity for good.
On Monday, Hadid let her followers in on her love for NuFace's Trinity Facial Toning Device. "OK, I've been using @mynuface on set for awhile and just had to get one of my own!!!," the supermodel wrote, joining the club of devotees. Miranda Kerr first went public with her NuFace in 2017, while Hudson followed in 2020, and Aniston bests them all with a 2016 reveal (no wonder she's looking so good).
Behind the scenes, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chrissy Teigen's facialist, Shani Darden, is also a fan. "I love microcurrent. I think it's the greatest thing," Darden told Into the Gloss in 2017. "The handheld works really well — if you use it. I do under my eyes and around my mouth every morning to tighten and train the muscles... But you have to commit to it. A lot of people buy them and they just leave them in the drawer. That won't help you."
As far as the science goes, celebrity aesthetician Natalie Aguilar explains that microcurrent devices like the NuFace use very low levels of electrical current to stimulate muscles, causing them to temporarily contract and lift. Such devices were originally created to help with facial drooping from Bell's Palsy, Aguliar says, so the currents flow through your muscles, training them to tone up while stimulating collagen.
"Like a workout, you don't just expect your body to run a marathon overnight," Aguliar says. "You have to train. And since microcurrent devices treat facial muscles, you have to train them too." According to shoppers' before and after photos, it's definitely worth the habit. One person facing "sagging cheeks, neck, [and] chest" shared an after shot that shows dramatically plumped and tightened areas, and another shopper wrote that while they've tried Botox, the NuFace is both better and cheaper.
The brand recommends using the device five days a week for the first two months, then switching to two to three sessions weekly for maintenance (so if you're a cost-per-wear person, the price tag scales down quickly). Shoppers say the Trinity makes their skin look smoother and tighter "so fast," especially since the five-minute sessions are an easy, yet impactful addition to their routine.
"I have to say that I am FLOORED with the results. The '11s' on my forehead are at least 50 percent less deep, and look like I've re-upped on Botox," a different shopper echoed. Two months later, the same person updated their review with the findings that they continued to see "NOTICEABLE upward movement" in their skin, cheeks, jaw, neck, eyes, and forehead.
"Fine lines are diminished, [and] my 'forehead 11s' still look like I've recently gotten Botox," they wrote. "It's honestly just jaw-dropping. I wish I had known about the NuFace years ago." The good news? It's never too late to start. Find NuFace's Advanced Facial Toning Kit, including the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, for $325 on Amazon. Given the many Botox comparisons, it'll pay for itself.