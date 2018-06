The Nude Lipstick vs. Red Lipstick Debate: See How Lip Color Transforms Stars' Entire Looks

The transformative power of lipstick is a very real one, and it's funny how a change in your signature lip color can give the entire finished effect a complete overhaul. Take Jessica Alba's nude to red makeover above—the tawny beige tone she wears on the left gives off a casual, low-key vibe, while the raspberry hue on the right side imparts an instant dressed-up effect.

RELATED: The Perfect Red Lipstick to Flatter Your Complexion

But that isn't to say that all nude lipsticks should be reserved solely for that off-duty ensemble. Paired with a metallic smoky eye, that unassuming neutral can be just as glamorous as your go-to crimson. To demonstrate the power of our two favorite classic hues, we put together a side-by-side comparison of celebrities wearing each of the tones. Click through our gallery to see more stars in both nude and red lipstick, and prepare to be mesmerized at just how much a shift in shade can change their whole look.