The Right SPF for Every Part of Your Body

Courtesy
Lyndsay Green
May 13, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Summer is quickly approaching—yay! And you know what that means. All the time in the world for some fun in the sun. It also means you'll be diligently doubling up on sunscreen for three months. By now, beauty brands have recognized the importance of shielding every single part of your body from harsh UV rays. So, get ready to coat your skin from your head to your toes in SPF. Then reapply, and reapply again! Here, a few of our faves.

1 of 7 Courtesy

My Cabana Boy Spray Applicator

Be as independent on the beach as you are everywhere else you go. This handy sunscreen applicator allows you to reach your back area with the spray sunscreen of your choice without enlisting the help of a friend. Why didn't we think of that?

My Cabana Boy $44 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Clarins Sun Control Stick For Sun-Sensitive Areas SPF 30

Ever find that no matter how much sunscreen you apply, your nose, ears, or eye areas always manage to fall victim to sunburn? Or maybe you just haven't found an SPF that doesn't leave you with a face full of breakouts. If you struggle with either concern, you'll want to get your hands on one—or two!—of these sticks. The handy tube allows you to reach areas that are most susceptible to burns like your nose, under-eyes, ears, and lips. It's also infused with natural ingredients like shea butter, centella, and sunflower oil for those with sensitive skin.

Clarins $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Estée Lauder Resilience Lift Firming/Sculpting Face and Neck Lotion SPF 15

One of the most neglected parts of our bodies when it comes to skin care is the neck area. Opt for a face lotion that duals as SPF and be sure to extend your application downward to your neck area to avoid sun damage and premature aging. This one is lightweight and features a blend of plant extracts to stimulate collagen production keeping your skin firm and youthful.

Estee Lauder $82 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Alterna Haircare Bamboo Beach BB Beach Balm for Hair

The biggest allure of a BB cream for your skin is that the multipurpose product has built-in SPF to cut down on the amount of products that you pile onto your face everyday. Now, same goes for your hair! This BB balm is formulated with UVA and UVB protection to shield your strands from frying in the hot summer sun. Apply it before stepping outside as your daily styler.

Alterna Haircare $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Hands SPF 30

Made by a brand based in Australia—home to some of the sunniest beaches in the world—this sunscreen allows you to protect your hands, another often neglected area, preventing them from developing sun spots and wrinkles. Just toss it into your purse and reapply after washes. No worries, it's as creamy and hydrating as a traditional hand cream—not greasy or chalky like many sunscreens.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Vita Liberata Self Tan Dry Oil SPF 50

This all-in-one potion acts as a bronzer, self-tanner, and SPF 50. In other words, with this single bottle you've got no excuse for scorching your skin with Baby Oil all for the sake of a tan. Apply the dry oil, which is enriched with lemongrass and coconut oils, and your skin will not only get an instant glow, your tan will also deepen over 10 days.

Vita Liberata $54 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Thalgo Age Defense Sunscreen Cream SPF 50+

If you're that girl who leaves the beach with a beet-red chest, try a sunscreen that specially formulated for the décolleté area. This SPF 50 formula contains nourishing algae extracts and anti-aging antioxidants that are sure to offer the added protection that you need.

Thalgo $43 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!