The Right SPF for Every Part of Your Body

Ever find that no matter how much sunscreen you apply, your nose, ears, or eye areas always manage to fall victim to sunburn? Or maybe you just haven't found an SPF that doesn't leave you with a face full of breakouts. If you struggle with either concern, you'll want to get your hands on one—or two!—of these sticks. The handy tube allows you to reach areas that are most susceptible to burns like your nose, under-eyes, ears, and lips. It's also infused with natural ingredients like shea butter, centella, and sunflower oil for those with sensitive skin.