November 2010

Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images

Rihanna's Red Extensions



THE STYLE Straight, down-to-there strands in a burnt, reddish tone



WHERE A visit to SIRIUS XM Studio in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT Given the range of Rihanna's looks, should her new hairstyles ever shock or amaze us? No. Do they every single time? Absolutely. The latest iteration seems like a step away from the wild and wacky, and step towards a sleeker, more polished finish. Of course, the Rihanna red color keeps the style from feeling one bit conventional.



