November 2009

THE STYLE Loose and natural curls with plenty of texture and volume



WHERE The 43rd Annual CMA Awards in Nashville



WHY WE LOVE IT To create Nicole Kidman's casual and defined spirals, stylist David Babaii started with freshly washed hair. "My motto is rinse, rinse, rinse so you have a clean canvas," he says. He spritzed the hair with salt spray and scrunched it with his fingers as he blew it dry. He twisted small sections around a curling iron, pinned them in place, and let them cool. To finish, he took out the clips and loosened the curls with a bit of styling polish rubbed between his hands. "Remember, your hands can be your best styling tools," he says.