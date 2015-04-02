November 2006

2 of 2 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Applying Dark Polish

Playing the vamp isn’t easy. To prevent a goth disaster, Ji Baek of Rescue Beauty Lounge in N.Y.C. suggests wiping off one side of the application brush as you remove it from the bottle. Then apply the polish in three quick passes: one down the middle and two on either side. “The most common mistake is going over it again and again and making the polish too thick,” says Baek. Apply a second coat; when it’s dry, dip a pointy cotton swab in remover and clean up the edges.