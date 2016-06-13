North West in a Purple Wig Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

At the young age of 2, North West has clearly picked up a thing or two from her mom and famous aunts and is already experimenting with beauty. The toddler, who seems to love makeovers, is also getting into the wig game just like auntie Kylie, and we have (the cutest) photographic evidence to prove it.

Remember the princess makeover situation with North and Penelope went to Disneyland? Oh, it gets even more adorable, if you can believe it.

Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat to document her daughter's latest outfit, but North's hairstyle was what really stole the show. Aside from sporting the cutest purple dress, she also wore a matching highlighted purple wig. Kim seems to think that North is giving up major Lil Kim vibes, but whatever the case may be, we just have one thing to say: #cutenessoverload

Of course, this is just another example of Nori's growing love for beauty switch-ups. The toddler often appears on her mom's social accounts, rocking glam filters and causing us all to exclaim out loud in "awwwws."