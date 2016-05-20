North West and Penelope Disick's Matching Hairstyles Are Not to Be Missed

We'll take a wild guess here and say that North West and her cousin Penelope Disick's recent trip to Disneyland was way different than the trip you took at the young age of 3. They're basically on the same level of fame as, well, all the Disney princesses.

And we're not going to lie, after seeing the adorbs snaps on Instagram, now we kind of want to go back. The way we see it, you're never too old for a princess makeover.

The two toddlers and one of their best friends were each transformed into a Disney princess, which included wearing the cutest outfits paired with tiaras (what else?!) and high buns.

Sometimes taking beauty cues from 2 year olds is totally OK. So tomorrow, feel free to head to brunch in a chignon and a diamond (um, or plastic?) crown. You only live once.

The girls got princess make overs at the Bibbity Bobbity Botique! I've never seen anything sweeter! Thank you @Disneyland for the magical memories! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 19, 2016 at 9:41pm PDT

Elsa, Cinderella and Princess Jasmine☄ A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 20, 2016 at 12:18am PDT

