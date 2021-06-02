Shopping

So Many Anti-Aging Staples Are Marked Down at Nordstrom Right Now

Including the skincare brand behind Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart’s perma-glow.
By Rachel Nussbaum
Jun 01, 2021 @ 9:00 pm
It's that time again: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is back and better than ever, weird as it may be that we're already cracking June. The passage of time is relentless, but thanks to the supreme number of deals on skincare, makeup, and hair accessories included in this year's Nordstrom sale, at least we can look good while taking on hot vaxx summer. Memorial Day may have been rainy and sad on the East Coast, but the summer months ahead call for red lipstick, radiant cheekbones, vivacious skin, and organza scrunchies that elevate any bun.  

Ahead, you'll find the cutest hair accessories this side of the Baby-Sitter's Club reboot, along with deep discounts on normally expensive skincare from Kiehl's, Clinique, Sunday Riley, and more. Choices include an eye cream from Marilyn Monroe's favorite skin brand, Drew Barrymore's beloved Sunday Riley exfoliator, a cleansing duo that keeps Martha Stewart looking so good, Amanda Seyfried's go-to lipstick line, and an iconic highlighter from Elizabeth Olsen's favorite makeup brand — everything you need to glow softly into this good summer. The sale runs through June 6, but things go fast, so we'd recommend grabbing what you want while you can. 

Best Skincare Deals at Nordstrom

Kiehl's blew it out of the park with its markdowns on cleansers, but we have to highlight the one that everyone and their mother loves. The Ultra Facial Cleanser wins raves from over 600 people on Nordstrom's website, where shoppers with every type of skin flock to the calming, gentle formula. Meanwhile, the Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser makes users look like they just left the spa, downsizing pores and blackheads within days to leave skin as smooth as silk.

If you're just going to make a few purchases, Sunday Riley's miracle-working skin set and Clinique's brightening duo vie for must-have status. At a $90 value, the former lightens dark spots while softening skin and reducing the look of fine lines for an easy yet efficient nighttime routine. The latter, on the other hand, thrives with morning use. Shoppers say the vitamin C serum makes their skin look "brighter, smoother, and more hydrated and supple," and the anti-aging effect on wrinkles is even stronger with the use of the included SPF 25 moisturizer.  

Best Makeup Deals

Makeup may have had a slow year, but with mask mandates lifting, we're ready to embrace going all out with a full face. A moisturizing liquid lip balm from Bobbi Brown is one way, or you could take a note from Cruella with one of MAC's bold, fiery red lipsticks. On the other end of the spectrum is Wldkat's glossy lip treatment and Bephies Beauty Supply's subtle wine stain, both ideal counterparts to highlighter and thick lashes

Best Hair Accessory Deals

We also have to call out the insanely beautiful hair accessories that Ganni, Bephies Beauty Supply, and Tasha have dreamt up. Ganni is a fashion world-favorite and a mainstay in the closets of supermodels and celebrities alike — just ask Selena Gomez, Kelly Ripa, and Beyoncé — and the brand's scrunchies are affordable works of art, especially at a 30 percent discount. 

The patterns are timeless, but if you want something more summery, the sheer, hand-painted organza scrunchies from WOC-owned Bephies Beauty Supply are puffs of painterly beauty. And if you're prone to losing hair ties or handing them off to friends, grab some flower-scattered sheer scrunchies by Tucker + Tate — they might be marked as "kids," but that's never before stopped us from a cute steal. We won't tell if you don't.

