This Hair Growth Treatment Works So Well, Shoppers Call It "Miraculous"

Trends come and go, but the allure of thick, lush hair is eternal. That desire has only been amplified by the pandemic, going by InStyle readers' buying habits — and it makes sense, especially considering the effect of COVID-19 on hair loss (and everything else). While there are tons of castor oil-infused treatments out there, if you want serious results, dermatologists and shoppers say you can't do better than a minoxidil product like Nioxin's Hair Regrowth Treatment.