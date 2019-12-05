Nina Dobrev's Look for the Fall 2020 Dior Men's Show Was All About the Brows

Nina Dobrev is no stranger to luxury fashion shows. Back in 2012, she sat front row at Christian Siriano's fall show during New York Fashion Week, and this past September she attended several shows in Paris.

But in all her years of being an It girl in Hollywood, Dobrev had yet to attend a men's show — making Dior's fall 2020 runway, which took place on Dec. 3 in Miami, her first.

"The vibe is so different," she tells InStyle. "It’s much more low key and laid back, in a nice way. And being in Miami isn’t too bad either. The crystal blue water as a backdrop makes for beautiful photos."

Naturally, the star wore Dior from head-to-toe — both when it came to her denim jumpsuit as well as her makeup. And while she typically keeps her bold brows pretty neat, for this show, the actress was willing to get a little messy.

More on how Dobrev got ready for the French fashion house's fall 2020 show, ahead.

