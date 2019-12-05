Nina Dobrev's Look for the Fall 2020 Dior Men's Show Was All About the Brows
Nina Dobrev is no stranger to luxury fashion shows. Back in 2012, she sat front row at Christian Siriano's fall show during New York Fashion Week, and this past September she attended several shows in Paris.
But in all her years of being an It girl in Hollywood, Dobrev had yet to attend a men's show — making Dior's fall 2020 runway, which took place on Dec. 3 in Miami, her first.
"The vibe is so different," she tells InStyle. "It’s much more low key and laid back, in a nice way. And being in Miami isn’t too bad either. The crystal blue water as a backdrop makes for beautiful photos."
Naturally, the star wore Dior from head-to-toe — both when it came to her denim jumpsuit as well as her makeup. And while she typically keeps her bold brows pretty neat, for this show, the actress was willing to get a little messy.
More on how Dobrev got ready for the French fashion house's fall 2020 show, ahead.
Getting the Glow
Prior to getting together with makeup artist Beau Nelson and hairstylist Ro Morgan in Miami, Dobrev shares she prepped her skin by going for a run, then sitting in the sauna. "Endorphins from exercising give me a natural high," she says. "Plus the extra moisture from the steam gives my skin a dewy glow."
Her Little Secret
A good run and a hot steam aren't Dobrev's only secrets for having flawless-looking skin — she also swears by Dior's Forever foundation to get a nice, even complexion. "I’ve been traveling a lot and have had little breakouts," she admits. "So the extra coverage has been my savior!"
The Pony
When it came to hair, the actress worked with Morgan to keep things simple. "We wanted to do a low-maintenance pony," she explains. "The undone, yet done 'do."
Bushy Brows
"We played with bushy brows and a coral pink lip which I don’t often do," she says. "I like changing it up."
The Final Look
Covered in a denim Dior jumpsuit, Dobrev was ready for the show. "I was excited to wear a baggy jean jumpsuit — and a jean bag," she exclaims. "[I wanted to] pay tribute to my Canadian roots right after the American holiday where I ate way too much turkey. I was grateful to not have to wear anything skin tight!"