Night Creams vs. Night Masks: What’s The Difference—and Which You Should Use

Night creams and masks are the secret weapons in any lazy skincare routine. Improving our skin’s hydration, radiance, and minimizing signs of aging as we get our beauty sleep is definitely something we can stand behind. Slathering a product on our face and letting it work its magic after we hit the lights is a simple enough concept, but knowing whether you should use a night cream or a mask is where things can get foggy.

Night creams contain more nourishing and hydrating ingredients than your daily moisturizer and generally contain more nourishing and hydrating ingredients. Night masks are like night creams on steroids, and are a more powerful way to achieve a healthier complexion overnight. By leaving them on as you sleep, they create a seal to retain water and help ingredients penetrate the skin more efficiently, but still feel lightweight. Most importantly: They won’t make a mess on your pillowcase.

The following night creams and masks won’t make up for lack of sleep, but they’ll make your shut eye more productive by improving your complexion.

RELATED: The 50 Best Skin Care Tips of All Time