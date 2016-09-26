Nicole Richie's Disco Beauty Look Is Your Next Halloween Costume

A few weeks ago, Beyonce celebrated her birthday by throwing an ultra glam '70s Soul Train-themed birthday party. Being the queen that she is, Bey seems to have set off a trend because we just witnessed the second celebrity birthday party which paid tribute to the decade.

Nicole Richie, who turned 35 last week, celebrated her bday with a '70s Night Fever-themed party. And we gotta give it to Nicole's glam squad because they totally killed it with her beauty look. Selfishly, we're psyched Nicole chose to ring in 35 at the disco because now we have at least one Halloween costume set, giving us more time to stock up on mini Reese's, obviously.

makeup genius: @beau_nelson hair: @davynewkirk

Nicole Richie's birthday look had two major components—larger than life brushed out waves and a dramatic eye makeup look.

Nicole's massive half-up hair moment was done by celebrity hairstylist Davy Newkirk, who's worked with basically every celebrity imaginable—think Lea Michele, Kourtney Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Jessica Alba, and the list goes on.

It looks like makeup artist Beau Nelson might have been responsible for Nicole's smoky eye, which included hues of blue, purple, and pink glitter to give it that retro glam vibe.

Beau also picked a totally surprising color for Nicole's highlighter—a pinkish red. While we would have never though to highlight with that color (reconsidering now), we now know that red eyeshadow is a solid celebrity-approved choice, so we might as well give it a shot.

Seriously though, if you're still scrambling for a Halloween look this year, consider pulling out your hot curlers and glitter.