Nicki Minaj's MAC Collection Is the Stuff Our Nude Lip Dreams Are Made Of

All hail Her Minaj-esty. Nicki Minaj has created another collection for MAC, and it might just be our favorite one yet.

We figured something was up last night when we saw MAC x Nicki Minaj promo images on our Instagram feeds from unknown sources, and this morning, both Nicki and the brand confirmed that it was happening. In line with the star's current nude lip kick (we like to think we have this in common with her), Minaj has created two tawny lipsticks we imagine will flatter just about everyone. The first, Nicki's Nude, is a rich coral-beige hybrid, while The Pinkprint is appropriately a mid-tone nude infused with pink.

Courtesy

This is Minaj's fourth time collaborating with the brand, and it's strikingly different than the lipsticks that came before it. Things kicked off back in 2010, when Minaj created a Pink Friday lipstick for the brand, which appropriately launched on the MAC website to coincide with Black Friday that year. In 2011, she and Ricky Martin were asked to create a bright pink Viva Glam shade, which was followed by her pale lavender Viva Glam hue in 2013.

In addition to Minaj's nude lip duo, handfuls of existing MAC nudes will appear alongside the latest installments, in the form of lipsticks, Lipglasses, and lip pencils.

Find the MAC x Nicki Minaj collection at MAC stores and online at maccosmetics.com starting September 21, priced at $18 each for the lipsticks and lip liners, and $17 each for the Lipglasses.