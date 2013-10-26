Nicki Minaj Takes Her Style To Another Level With A New Clothing Line

Nicki Minaj, who often makes headlines for her colorful and outrageous fashion choices, has brought her bold taste to a new line of clothing and accessories: The Nicki Minaj Collection. Available at Kmart and ShopYourWay, the line includes items like color blocked skirts, deconstructed jean jackets, a brocade print bomber jacket, and body conscious neon dresses — all true to the rapper's own style. The collection was partially inspired by several of Minaj's favorite brands like Versace, Juicy Couture, and Hervé Léger, but her biggest source of inspiration was her Barbz (what she calls her fans). Her goal was to create pieces that they would want to wear, and we think she more than succeeded! With loud prints, bright hues, and edgy studs, this collection certainly shares the "Starships" singer's unique hip hop style. Shop the line now at Kmart and shopyourway.com, and check out our favorite looks from Nicki Minaj's collection in the gallery.

1 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Knit Zipper Dress

$28; kmart.com.

2 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Brocade Bomber Jacket and Pencil Skirt

Coming soon; kmart.com.

3 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Foil Dot Crop Top and High-Waist Leggings

$20 (top); kmart.com.

4 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Deconstructed Denim Jacket and Skinny Jeans

$38 (jacket) and $33 (jeans); kmart.com.

5 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Keyhole Galaxy Dress

$30; kmart.com.

6 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Chain Bomber Jacket and Leggings

$30 (jacket) and $23 (leggings); kmart.com.

7 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Knit Studded Dress

Coming soon; kmart.com.

