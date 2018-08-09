Nick Jonas Will Never Tell You What Fragrance to Wear — But His New Scent Smells Damn Good
Don't expect Nick Jonas to ever you what kind of fragrance to wear. He agrees: It’s not his place.
"It isn't up to me to decide what is the best scent for a woman or man, it's what makes them feel their best, most comfortable, and confident" Jonas told InStyle. For a man who just launched a namesake fragrance in collaboration with John Varvatos, the lack of product plugging or urge to purchase is refreshing. When it comes to fragrance, Nick Jonas just wants you to do you.
That doesn't mean that Jonas doesn't have thoughts on which fragrances smell amazing, though. In fact, those thoughts may have influenced his choice to include bergamot, sandalwood, or any of the notes in his newly launched cologne.
"I think the thing for me which I have learned in this process, and in general in my life, is it is about the individual. I think as long as someone feels comfortable, confident, sexy, then they are going to own it," he told InStyle. "My hope is that with this fragrance for any man that wears it, that he feels that way. For a woman, that she finds that scent or scents that make her feel her most confident."
When it comes to his own fragrances preferences, Jonas is willing to get a little more specific.
"I need a scent that is versatile," he said. "As far as this specific note, it is a really fresh, clean scent. It makes me confident and ready to tackle the day in whatever scenario I am in. I might be biased, but I think it is one of the best smelling things out there. Maybe the best."