Nia Long Is Now Wearing One of the Most Popular Hairstyles of the '90s
But it's not the one you're thinking of.
The beautiful Nia Long has been that girl since the '90s. Always looking fierce in any style, she (along with fellow actress Halle Berry) she showed us just how versatile a pixie cut can be throughout the decade.
But while we all patiently hope and pray for her to one day bring back the short style, Long is still giving us a little bit of nostalgia with her latest look: box braids.
The star first debuted her new 'do via Instagram on June 26. "Braids by @mahoganyrevolution Dr. Keri #supportblackbusiness," she captioned the photo.
She posted another shot of her hair the following day, revealing the gorgeous two-dimensional color.
We're used to seeing Long with her signature jet black hair, so the pop of blonde highlights are a totally unexpected but fun twist. That said, we have a feeling she may have a little more fun as she dazzles with her latest look.
VIDEO: Leave It to Nia Long to Make Bed Head Look So Good
Dr. Keri Williams, the stylist behind Long's latest braids, is a trichologist, celebrity hairstylist, and the creator of the goddess locs style. So it's easy to see why the actress' hair is absolutely flawless.