The Next Big Thing in Cushion Compacts Is Here: Cushion BLUSH

I'm very into cushion compact foundations these days. They are so convenient and leave the loveliest finish on the skin. And given how fabulous cushion compact foundations are, it was only a matter of time before cushion compact blushes hit the shelves. And one particular release has me more excited than most. Shu Uemura recently collaborated with Kye to create a capsule collection that highlights the best of the K-Pop vibe...and there are so major goodies in the collection. My very favorite? The Kye X Shu Uemura Fresh Cushion Blush. Read on to find out why:

What It's Called:

Kye X Shu UemuraFresh Cushion Blush

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Oh, just all of those cleaning supplies you been meaning to pick up...$32.00; shuuemura-usa.com

What Makes It Special:

The packaging and application makes blush seem playful and easy to use. The applicator fits the cheek contour effortlessly to apply the perfect amount of product without overdoing it.

Who It's For:

Anyone looking for a natural flush and dewy finish to their cheeks — it really creates a fresh look. Also, people with dry cheeks this will be the best blush option for them rather than powder, which can accentuate their dryness.

When to Use It:

Apply after your foundation so it melts into your base. But, you could also apply after powder if you want the rest of your face to look matte but your cheeks to look moist, as many skin types have an oily T-zone but dry cheeks.

What It Feels Like:

Very fresh and cooling on the skin.

What It Smells Like:

There is no real scent to it.

What the Experts Are Saying:

Sasha Simler, makeup artist and regional trainer for Shu Uemura tells me, "New innovative blush that creates a fresh, natural glow, as if lit from within, with a unique applicator puff to tap on sheer amount of color."

