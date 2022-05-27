I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 New Summer Nail Products I'm Adding to My Cart
I'll admit that I own way too many nail and hand care products. As of right now, I have nearly 100 nail polish bottles in my collection (and that's after I got rid of some) and various tubes and tubs of hand cream on my nightstand (and my coffee table, desk, and bathroom sink). Taking care of my nails is a hobby of mine, so I like having plenty of products available at all times, especially since I don't get manicures anymore.
Despite all my products, I still like to stay on top of what's new in the nail world — there's always a new shade of pink or a hand cream with a certain ingredient I just have to try out. Below are five new nail products I'm adding to my Amazon cart for summer:
- OPI Power of Hue Summer 2022 Mini Set, $18–$24
- Essie Nail Polish Summer 2022 Collection, $9
- Ohora Semi-Cured Gel Pedi Nail Strips, $13 with coupon (Originally $16)
- Aillsa Jelly Press-On Nails, $18 with coupon (Originally $20)
- Moroccanoil Hand Wash, $20
OPI Power of Hue Summer 2022 Mini Set
OPI's shimmery summer nail polish collection is here. The brand launched 12 new rainbow-inspired shades featuring pink, purple, blue, green, yellow, and orange. You can snag an individual bottle for $13 or opt for one of two mini sets, which are going fast — the four-piece set is the best-selling new release in Amazon's nail polish category, while the six-piece set is already low in stock.
Shop now: $18–$24; amazon.com
Essie Nail Polish Summer 2022 Collection
Essie's limited edition Isle See You Later summer collection also launched, which includes six fun shades with names like Revenge's a Beach and Coconuts for You. I'm always adding Essie's seasonal drops to my cart because they're hard to find if you try to shop to them months later.
Shop now: $9; amazon.com
Ohora Semi-Cured Gel Pedi Nail Strips
If you're into doing your own manicures and pedicures at home, I highly recommend Ohora's nail strips. The semi-cured gel nail stickers basically give you a gel manicure without the fuss — or nail damage. I've been using the brand's mani strips for months now and am going to try the pedicure stickers next. Ohora recently launched a couple of new super cute designs, like this glittery purple and pink set, that I'm excited about.
Shop now: $13 with coupon (Originally $16); amazon.com
Aillsa Jelly Press-On Nails
I'm intrigued by these press-on nails that are made with gel polish and give you that popular jelly manicure look. The Aillsa press-ons actually have two nail application options: you can either apply them with the provided nail glue or with sticky adhesive tabs. I like to keep my nails as damage-free as possible, so I like the idea of using a gentle adhesive tab instead of harsh glue. According to the instructions, removal is simple and the nails are reusable afterwards.
Shop now: $18 (Originally $20); amazon.com
Moroccanoil Hand Wash
Fan-favorite hair brand Moroccanoil launched a few new body care products, including a hand wash, body lotion, and shower gel. I've been trying to use products that benefit my hands and nails, and this gentle hand wash seems like it'll be great for both — it's made with argan oil and hyaluronic acid, so it's nourishing and will lock moisture in. It also comes in six scents, including Ambiance de Plage which has notes of gardenia petals and shredded coconut. Yum.
Shop now: $20; amazon.com