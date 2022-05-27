I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 New Summer Nail Products I'm Adding to My Cart

I'll admit that I own way too many nail and hand care products. As of right now, I have nearly 100 nail polish bottles in my collection (and that's after I got rid of some) and various tubes and tubs of hand cream on my nightstand (and my coffee table, desk, and bathroom sink). Taking care of my nails is a hobby of mine, so I like having plenty of products available at all times, especially since I don't get manicures anymore.