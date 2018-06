11 New Beauty Products You Need for Summer

Don’t end your shopping spree with just a suit and sunglasses. From new SPF formulas to sun-kissed bronzers to beachy hair must-haves, the start of the summer also means new and innovative launches from your favorite beauty brands. And beware product hoarders, this year’s stash is good.

So kick off MDW the right way, make room in your beach bags, and check out a few of InStyle’s favorites, below.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner's Summer Style Tips