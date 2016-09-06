New Mascaras That Might Just Turn Into Cult Classics  

Elizabeth Arden’s 8-Hour Cream. Oribe Texturizing Spray. MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick. L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara.

While these products all belong in different genres, they do have one HUGE thing in common, something that’s made them fly off the shelves. They’re all considered cult-classics in the beauty sphere, formulas that perform time after time after time.

While we can talk about Elnett for a good hour without tiring of the topic, all the new mascara formulas out now are really dominating our brain space. Trust when we say there are some impressive wands out there—so much so, we’ve rounded up a few new and trending products that might just make cult classic status in the near future.