New Mascaras That Might Just Turn Into Cult Classics  

Serena Becker
Victoria Moorhouse
Sep 06, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Elizabeth Arden’s 8-Hour Cream. Oribe Texturizing Spray. MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick. L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara.

While these products all belong in different genres, they do have one HUGE thing in common, something that’s made them fly off the shelves. They’re all considered cult-classics in the beauty sphere, formulas that perform time after time after time. 

While we can talk about Elnett for a good hour without tiring of the topic, all the new mascara formulas out now are really dominating our brain space. Trust when we say there are some impressive wands out there—so much so, we’ve rounded up a few new and trending products that might just make cult classic status in the near future. 

MAC InstaCurl Lash Mascara

OK, so this mascara wand does some tricks and will clearly cater to those who like a little bit of tech in their beauty routine. The little brush actually curves, so it acts like a eyelash curler upon application. You can also apply it with a straight brush, like traditional mascara wands. MIND. BLOWN. 

Burberry Cat Lashes Mascara

While this mascara promises a fanned-out look, a dream for anyone who's hooked on the cat eye, the thing we found most intriguing about the new release is that it's available in three different hues—traditional black, blonde, and brunette. 'Cause sometimes you want something a tad more natural. 

Catrice Glamour Doll Volume Waterproof Mascara

It's under $10 and makes your lashes look long and lovely. What's not to love? Our tester told us this particular wand was thin, precise, and there was little to no product build-up on the bristles, so it didn't get all over her face upon application. She also made sure to do the bat-your-eyes test, and there was zero residue left behind—just pretty, fluttery lashes. That's a keeper, for sure. 

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Mascara

When Charlotte Tilbury makes a mascara and names it legendary, you better bet girl is telling the truth. I loved her original formula, but this mascara kicks things up a few notches, truly making it a product you need for voluminous, falsie-looking lashes. Trust me, they will be out for display. 

Smith & Cult Lash Dance Mascara

Almost every single day, Roxanne and I spend a good 15 minutes gushing about the new products we've tested, and this mascara made the list for being downright amazing. She told me it had grip without being clumpy, which totally makes sense. The formula isn't too wet, so you can layer all you want without making a mess. But interestingly enough, you don't HAVE to layer to get a set of voluminous, full lashes. A few swipes is enough! 

