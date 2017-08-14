Kim Kardashian Just Revealed the Next KKW Beauty Launch

Ask a group of people about their preferred contouring method, and their answers are likely to be as varied as their specific Starbucks orders—some people prefer cream, some prefer powder, but regardless of the formula, the technique always gets the job done. If you fall into the powder category, Kim Kardashian's latest launch for KKW Beauty is right up your alley.

Kardashian posted a series of videos to her Instagram story revealing that she'd be launching a powder highlight and contour kit, as Mariah Carey's "Breakdown" single played in the background.

Our Powder Contour and Highlight Kits in LIGHT, MEDIUM and DARK/DEEP DARK each include two matte bronzing contour shades and two shimmer highlight shades A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

According to the star, there will be three variations in the lineup—light, medium, and dark/deep dark—along with a trio of double-sided blending brushes to go with each kit. Kim has been hinting at a new launch over the past few weeks, posting up campaign shots with veiled clues as to what the next installment would be.

As the reigning queen of the contour, a powder-based kit only makes sense. For those with oilier skin types, a powder formula tends to stay put longer than cream, not to mention, usually takes less time to blend and plot out than the intense stripes of its cream counterpart.

Now for the most important part—when you'll (hopefully) be able to snag one of the coveted items. Kim will be launching the palettes on August 22 at 12 PST, so if you need us, you can find us stalking the kkwbeauty.com homepage on the morning of the release like it belongs to one of our exes. Wait, what?