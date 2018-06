The New Fall Skin Innovators to Try Now

Got eight minutes? That's all you need to give your skin some serious repair. La Mer's Revitalizing Mask ($160; cremedelamer.com ) contains the same healing ingredients as the classic moisturizer, but adds extra elements into the mix like elastic sea kelp, glacial kelp, and lime tea for a truly luxurious experience. Along with the firmer tone, and softer, more youthful texture, your complexion will be protected from age-inducing factors such as lack of sleep, stress, and pollution.