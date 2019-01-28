15 Drugstore Beauty Products Worth Buying Right Now

I will always volunteer to run to the drugstore to pick up another roll of paper towels, dish soap, or toilet paper — but that's mostly because it then gives me an opportunity to hit up the drugstore beauty aisles and study all the new haircare, skincare and makeup products. And as I've learned from my latest trip, the first product launch drop of 2019 is definitely worth checking out.

While seasonal lip colors are always appreciated, this year, brands are truly innovative with major formula updates and new categories. Celebrity hairstylist and colorist Kristin Ess is bringing a genius at-home hair gloss system to Target, while Dove listened to consumer demands and created an aluminum-free version of its beloved moisturizing deodorant.

To brief you before you head to your nearest drugstore, I rounded up 15 of the most exciting items to shop right now.

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore