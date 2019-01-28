15 Drugstore Beauty Products Worth Buying Right Now
I will always volunteer to run to the drugstore to pick up another roll of paper towels, dish soap, or toilet paper — but that's mostly because it then gives me an opportunity to hit up the drugstore beauty aisles and study all the new haircare, skincare and makeup products. And as I've learned from my latest trip, the first product launch drop of 2019 is definitely worth checking out.
While seasonal lip colors are always appreciated, this year, brands are truly innovative with major formula updates and new categories. Celebrity hairstylist and colorist Kristin Ess is bringing a genius at-home hair gloss system to Target, while Dove listened to consumer demands and created an aluminum-free version of its beloved moisturizing deodorant.
To brief you before you head to your nearest drugstore, I rounded up 15 of the most exciting items to shop right now.
VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore
Herbal Essences Bio: Renew Honey & Vitamin B Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo
Herbal Essences finally launched two sulfate-free shampoos! Not only that, but the brand took the innovation a few steps further by getting both of the formulas certified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Herbal Essences actually worked with the group to produce an efficient and affordable product that was free of unnecessary, potentially concerning chemicals.
This bottle smells sweet and creamy, leaves your hair feeling fully cleansed and properly moisturized, and it's also made without sulfates, gluten, colorants, parabens, and mineral oil.
Degree Stay Fresh On-The-Go Deodorant Wipes
Perfect for the gym, traveling, or a mid-day touch-up, Degree infused these handy wipes with a fast-acting, odor-fighting deodorant formula.
Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots Ampoules Hair Treatment
Brazilian women have been using this deeply nourishing, reparative hair mask for eight years, and the brand finally brought the innovation to the U.S. One little tube will leave your hair shinier, and feeling stronger and softer. The best part? Pantene's treatment will only set you back $2.
Dove 0% Aluminum Pomegranate + Lemon
Even if you're trying to go aluminum-free in 2019, you don't have to ditch Dove's ultra-moisturizing deodorant. The brand totally dropped the controversial ingredient in this new launch, available in four different scents.
Revlon Root Erase Permanent Root Touch-Up
Life is busy. Revlon clearly heard about your over-booked cal, so the brand formulated a permanent root touch-up that completely covers grays in five minutes flat. Available in 13 different shades, each bottle provides three full touch-ups, and the packaging even notes a few popular boxed hair color shades of which it'll match, making the shopping process much easier, too.
Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler
Fast-track your morning routine with this time-saving, smoothing hair formula from Garnier. It controls frizz and adds shine to hair, totally cutting out the need to use a flatiron after blow-drying. Mix it with your shampoo in a 1:1 ratio, rinse, and condition as usual. Then, break out the blow-dryer and be prepared to amazed.
Head & Shoulders Scalp Detoxifying Pre-Wash Mask
Head & Shoulders is back with another dandruff-fighting innovation. This pre-shampoo mask helps detox and deeply cleanse the scalp, leaving you with less flakes in the long run.
Burt's Bees Purely White Zen Peppermint Toothpaste Fluoride-Free
If you start and end your day with a swipe of Burt's Bees lip balm, this will be a natural addition to your routine. The brand is finally branching out into oral care with adult and children's toothpaste. This fluoride-free tube is free of sodium lauryl sulfate, triclosan, parabens, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, blue, red, and yellow dyes, and microbeads.
Grace + Tonic Cleansing Mud
Thankfully, shopping for clean beauty products at drugstores and mass-market retailers keeps getting easier. That's where Target's new vegan skincare line, Grace + Tonic comes in. The line officially launched with three products, but this Cleansing Mud (free of parabens, artificial colors, GMOs, sulfates, synthetic fragrance, and mineral oil) caught my eye for its ability to detox pores while moisturizing the skin.
Almay Velvet Foil Cream Shadow
This little tube is your answer for creating a gorgeous eye makeup look in 30 seconds. Dab the creamy and long-lasting metallic formula onto your lids with your fingertips and finish off with some mascara.
Garnier Ultra Clean Charcoal 3-in-1 Wash + Scrub + Mask
Marie Kondo's new show really spoke to you? This 3-in-1 charcoal mask, cleanser, and scrub will allow you to live a life with so much more space in your medicine cabinet.
Sally Hansen Treatment, No More Stains, Spray On Base Coat
Instead of painting on your base coat, try spraying it on with this new formula from Sally Hansen that eliminates stains from dark polishes.
L’Oréal Paris Unlimited Mascara
The wand of this mascara actually bends so you can precisely apply the long-wearing, non-clumping formula at different angles.
Kristen Ess Signature Hair Gloss
Save your money and skip that salon appointment. Celebrity hairstylist Kristen Ess made glossing your hair so much more doable with a $14 formula, available in eight different shades, that all add shine and vibrancy to color, as well as some that neutralize brass.
Covergirl Outlast Active Foundation
Even if you're not that girl who exercises with foundation on, you'll be excited about Covergirl's Active collection. This sweatproof foundation stays in place all day, feels super light on your face, and won't clog your pores.