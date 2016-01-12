10 Beauty Products Destined to Become Cult Classics

There are a few things that make a beauty product reach cult status: an innovative formula, overwhelmingly positive reviews, chic packaging, and of course, buzz. Since it can be tough to find products that meet all these requirements, when we find one that does, we hold onto it and don’t stop singing its praises.

However, with so many new products hitting the shelves, we’re always on the lookout for the next all-star items that are worthy of joining the ranks of our beloved Nars Orgasm blush and Maybelline New York Great Lash mascara. Read on for ten products that are quickly making names for themselves in the beauty world. These elegantly packaged and result-delivering items are the latest set of cult-favorite items that you’ll always replace when your current supply runs out.

RELATED: Korean Beauty Products You'll Want to Add to Your Beauty Regimen ASAP