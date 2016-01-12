10 Beauty Products Destined to Become Cult Classics

There are a few things that make a beauty product reach cult status: an innovative formula, overwhelmingly positive reviews, chic packaging, and of course, buzz. Since it can be tough to find products that meet all these requirements, when we find one that does, we hold onto it and don’t stop singing its praises.

However, with so many new products hitting the shelves, we’re always on the lookout for the next all-star items that are worthy of joining the ranks of our beloved Nars Orgasm blush and Maybelline New York Great Lash mascara. Read on for ten products that are quickly making names for themselves in the beauty world. These elegantly packaged and result-delivering items are the latest set of cult-favorite items that you’ll always replace when your current supply runs out.

Benefit Roller Lash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara

A mascara that curls, separates, and lengthens lashes? Yes, it really does exist. Benefit’s innovate wand has won over beauty lovers by eliminating the struggle we’ve all had with tricky eyelash curlers and delivering eye-popping lashes in just a few swipes.

Ardency Inn Modster Smooth Ride Supercharged Liquid Eyeliner

Gel liners are favored by makeup artists because they glide on smooth and stay put throughout the day. There’s just one problem: Gel liners are packaged in pots and require us to master using an angle brush, which is no easy feat. This gel liner comes in an easy-to-use pen that looks and feels like a liquid liner, but has the rich, matte finish of a gel. 

Byredo Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum

If you’ve been on Instagram recently, you probably have spotted Byredo’s Gypsy Water. The chic flask bottle topped with a domed black cap has been snapped by the beauty industry, models, and actresses alike. Its enticing blend of bergamot, lemon, pepper, pine needles, incense, vanilla, amber, and sandalwood notes has the ability to smell a little different—but equally enticing—on everyone, solidifying its re-'grammable status and permanent spot in bathroom cabinets.  

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick 

As much as we love a vibrant matte lip, many formulas are drying. Charlotte Tilbury’s take is quickly becoming a go-to thanks to moisturizing ingredients like orchid extract that keep lips smooth. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit

Anastasia’s all-in-one palette simplifies highlighting and contouring to create the illusion of a sculpted face.  Its blendable, buildable shades have quickly become a favorite because they produce a natural, flattering contour.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

Since it hit the shelves in 2013 Nars’s radiant creamy concealer has been hiding undereye circles and covering imperfections on everyone from beauty bloggers to Kylie Jenner. Its buildable medium-to-full coverage never feels cakey, and added moisturizing benefits set it apart from other concealers.

Glossier Balm Dotcom

It may only be just over a year old, but Glossier has quickly become the beauty world’s quirky, cool best friend. Balm Dotcom is a standout from its current line-up that not only hydrates dry and cracked lips without getting too sticky or glossy, but also works as a universal skin salve that repairs cuticles and irritated skin. We’re willing to bet you’ve already stashed one in your bag, desk, and medicine cabinet.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Volutpé Tint-in-Oil

Oil has proven to be a cure-all for so many of our beauty woes, so it was only a matter of time before lip oils became a legitimate thing. YSL’s interpretation is a lip stain hybrid that leaves behind a subtle wash of color. Unlike many stains, which accentuate chapped lips and dry patches, the addition of four essential oils in this formula keeps lips smooth but never sticky. 

Lancôme Miracle Cushion Foundation

Part BB/CC cream, part foundation, and completely convenient to take on the go, this Korean-inspired cushion compact has changed the foundation game by providing medium-to-full lightweight coverage with a dewy finish, plus all the skincare benefits of your favorite BB/CC cream. Aside from delivering flawless skin, its space-saving size makes it worthy of an addition to your must-have product list.

Glamglow Supermud Cleaning Treatment

Glamglow’s deep-cleaning mask takes the satisfaction of examining the dirt and grime pore strips remove to the next level. The charcoal and clay mask lightens as it dries and leaves dark spots where pores are clogged, fighting against a bevy of common skin issues including breakouts, blackheads, whiteheads, razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and discoloration. It’s quickly gained popularity amongst the beauty set due to its ability to deliver instantly softer, firmer, squeaky-clean skin upon rinse-off. Over time, it even diminishes breakouts and minimizes pores. 

