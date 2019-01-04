12 New Beauty Products Everyone Will Be Buying This Month
If you're anything like me, you wake up on January 1st with the urge to forget about the trash fire of the past year by completely overhauling everything in your life, including Marie Kondo-ing your closet, cutting your hair, and restocking your medicine cabinet with new beauty products.
Whether you're simply looking to upgrade the dried-out liquid eyeliner you've been using, or you're up for trying a serum to get minimize the acne scars you've been hung up on, the first batch of 2019 beauty product launches are here to help. Benefit Cosmetic's Roller Liner is your key to drawing the perfect cat eye on the first try every time this year, and Tatcha's radiance-boosting Violet-C Serum is unlike any vitamin C skincare product you've ever tried before.
So, what new beauty products are worth spending your coins on this month? Keep scrolling for my top 12 picks.
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Stick Foundation
While the average long-wear foundation gets more cake-y the longer you leave it on, Wet n Wild's stick formula stays crease-free because it's infused with a hydrating mix of argan oil and sunflower seed oil. If that doesn't sound good enough, this spill-proof foundation comes in 21 shades and will only set you back $6.
John Frieda Go Blonder Lemon Miracle Masque
Going any shade of blonde is a commitment. No matter how much bleach you use, the chemical is going to fry your hair. That's why a solid reparative mask will quickly become your BFF after a dye job. This John Frieda one works to hydrate and repair the dry, broken hair bonds that get damaged during the coloring process.
Bite Beauty Crystal Crème Shimmer Lip Crayon
You don't have to stop wearing shimmery makeup just because the holidays are officially over. Case in point: Bite Beauty's latest lip crayon. From peachy pink to true red, all of the available 10 shades are super-pigmented with the slightest bit of sheen to them. So, yes, to answer the age-old beauty question: Sparkly makeup can be subtle.
Ouai Treatment Masque
Ouai is embracing the "new year, new you" mantra by repackaging its treatment mask. The brand listened to its fans' cries and made its nourishing, strengthening hair treatment available in a tube. And yep, it still has Ouai's signature rose and cedar wood-infused Melrose Place Eau de Parfum scent. You can get the new-and-improved mask on January 10th.
L’Oréal Paris Unlimited Mascara
This might look like the average mascara, but it actually has a bendable wand that allows for more controlled application. As for the actual formula, it lengthens and lifts lashes. Consider it a drugstore alternative to getting expensive, high-maintenance lash extensions.
Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant
Dove is kicking off the new year by launching its first-ever aluminum-free deodorant. Also void of alcohol, the stick keeps unwanted odors under control for up to 24 hours, plus moisturizes skin. The new formula comes in three scents, including this fresh cucumber and green tea option.
Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Everyone's favorite sun-care brand has finally launched an SPF-infused moisturizer. Supergoop!'s first hydrating product is formulated with reef-safe ingredients and shields skin from blue light damage on top of UVA/UVB rays. Like with any SPF, if you're relying on this moisturizer as your facial sunscreen, be sure to reapply it every two hours to keep your skin fully protected.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r' Instant Retouch Concealer
The only person who can outdo Rihanna is Rihanna herself, which is why Fenty upped its own ante with the launch of its first concealer. The Pro Filt'r' Instant Retouch Concealer has the same long-wear, crease-proof, soft matte finish as the brand's fan-favorite Foundation, but comes in 10 more shades, bringing the grand total of available colors up to 50.
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum
Fans of Tatcha's cult-favorite Violet C Mask are sure to freak out over its supercharged vitamin C serum. Over the past few years, vitamin C-infused skincare products have surged in popularity because the ingredient is extremely effective at fading dark spots and improving skin texture. So, what sets Tatcha's serum apart from all of the other ones out there? The formula contains two forms of the antioxidant that work together to boost cell turnover to minimize wrinkles and reduces UV damage and oxidation over time for brighter skin. A blend of seven fruit-derived AHA acids round out the formula to boost the effects of vitamin C.
Oh, and if you hate the orange tint and citrus scent of most vitamin C skincare products, Tatcha has fixed that, too. The serum is highly stabilized so that it won't give off an odor or lose its potency.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair BarriAIR Cream
There is no better time to upgrade your moisturizer than the middle of winter. With a powerhouse trio of ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and linoleic acids, this First Aid Beauty jar doesn't just make skin feel so much softer, but strengthens its barrier to prevent further dryness.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Eyeliner
Based on Benefit's cult-favorite Roller Lash Mascara, this liner promises to make doing a cat eye in 2019 a little less stressful. The liquid liner glides on smoothly so that you get a defined, clean line on your first try. Along with 24-hour waterproof wear, the formula dries down matte, but won't flake or fade.
Sweet Chef Beet + Vitamin A Serum Shot
Think of this serum from Sweet Chef, Glow Recipe's new sister brand, like a vitamin shot for your skin. Inspired by the same nutritious ingredients you'd find at your favorite juice bar, the skincare products are all infused with vitamins derived from the recent health food trends.
If your 2019 skincare goals includes smaller pores, the beet and vitamin A serum is your best bet. It evens out skin texture and minimizes signs of aging like fine lines.