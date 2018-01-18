10 New Beauty Products That’ll Score Cult-Classic Status 

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Jan 18, 2018 @ 3:15 pm

A new year brings the opportunity and motivation to finally succeed at a twice-ditched resolution, and if one of them is getting a better hold of your beauty routine, whether it's dipping your toes into the eco-friendly sphere or acing at-home color care, brands are by your side.

The first month of 2018 is already packed with game-changing innovations that are bound to become cult-classics—think gold foil under-eye patches that shrink the bags you thought were permanently fixated on your face and an expertly-shaped eyeliner pencil that makes drawing on a cat-eye wing a piece of cake. Get the rundown on all 10 buys, below.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows

1 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15

Touted as a matte foundation that you can actually smile in, comfort is at this 30-shade formula's core, while still providing a full-coverage finish and a 16-hour wear. 

Bobbi Brown $46 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Bumble and bumble Bb. Color Gloss

Saving you time and money, Bumble and bumble's latest launch is the answer to reviving your hair color in-between salon appointments. The formula—made for cool blondes, warm blondes, redheads, and brunettes—adds moisture and shine, courtesy of argan oil, while the brand's dye technology filters the hair color, leaving you with an updated and refreshed tone of which your colorist would approve. 

Bumble and Bumble $34 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Cicacream Anti-Wrinkle + Skin Barrier Repair

We've dubbed this your $14 secret weapon against wrinkles. Made with the brand's retinol formula and a strengthening herb called centella asiatica, the balmy formula is meant to be applied before moisturizer. It boosts your skin barriers mechanisms, warding off the signs of aging for longer.

L'Oreal Paris $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

IGK Thirsty Girl Coconut Milk Leave-In Conditioner

Remember the days when leave-in conditioner was the only way your mom was going to get a brush through your hair? Things change—but dry strands that cause knotting and tangles seem to stand the test of time. That's where this new launch from IGK comes in. Using coconut milk to soften and hydrate, the formula controls frizz for up to 24 hours by creating a moisture barrier using hyaluronic acid technology. It's like skincare, but for you hair. 

IGK $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Dove DermaSeries Body Lotion Replenish

Dry skin is getting the center stage—finally. If you love Dove's silky body products, but you need to be extra careful of sensitivities, this new formula is for you. Its gentle, fast-absorbing formula is free of fragrances and sulfates, and it's hypoallergenic, so it'll play nicely with any flare-ups. 

Dove $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

RMS Beauty Wild With Desire Lipstick

After years and years of waiting, RMS has finally delivered the everyday lipstick of your dreams. With a natural satin finish, these tubes glide onto your lips, leaving behind a rich coat of pigment that sits comfortably on your pout all day, delivering moisture and antioxidant protection all the way. 

RMS Beauty $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks

They'll make a pretty selfie addition to your Instagram Stories lineup, but the gold foil is more than a photo op. It's designed to retain heat, so the jojoba seed oil, shea butter, and lavender oil-infused serum doesn't evaporate, but instead absorb into your skin, calming dark circles and puffy bags. 

Wander Beauty $25 for 6 Masks SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Covergirl Get In Line Liquid Eyeliner

This liquid eyeliner is indented in the center, allowing you to hold a steady grip will drawing on a precise wing with the ultra-tin felt tip. 

CoverGirl $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask

Not your average mud mask, Jessica Alba made sure that in addition to purifying your pores, her formula would condition and add a subtle glow to your complexion, thanks to a compilation of ingredients like volcanic ash, activated charcoal, white bentonite, sea buckthorn oil, manuka honey, and shea butter. 

Honest Beauty $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

H2O+ Beauty Rapids Probiotic Sorbet Moisturizer

Only expect to see more and more probiotic-based skincare launches. H2O Beauty is the latest brand to jump onboard, but at an incredibly accessible price-point. It's sorbet-like texture feels light on your skin and quickly quenches your skin's thirst and leaving behind good bacteria (probiotics) on your skin's surface to keep everything in check.

H2O+ $38 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!