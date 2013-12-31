Keep Your Head Up, Angle Your Body, and More Tips to Always Look Good in Photos

Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa Press; John Shearer/WireImage; Jason Merritt/Getty
Jennifer Merritt
Dec 31, 2013 @ 10:45 am

Earlier this year, it was revealed that on average, Facebook users upload over 350 million photos to the site every day. (A whooping figure, for sure, but not surprising when you also consider how "selfie" was crowned 2013's word of the year.)

As New Year's Eve approaches, that figure is bound to increase -- how can you make sure you don't need to go on a de-tagging rampage Jan. 1? Check out our guide to never taking a bad picture again, complete with tips from pro photog Patrick McMullan, makeup artists, and a few tried-and-true tricks from celebrities (who get schooled in this kind of stuff before ever stepping foot on a red carpet).

Ready to have your most photogenic year yet?

MORE:
Get Even More Tips on How to Look Good in Photos
Everything You Need to Know to Take the Best Selfies
Relive the Best Looks and Trends of 2013

1 of 11 Randall Michelson/WireImage, Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

Never Take a Bad Picture Again

Twist your hips, toss your hair, flash a sexy smile, and don't forget the concealer. Yes, that's fabulous! Here, 11 tips to help you shine like a star when the flash bulbs go off.

Master a Signature Smile
A wide grin radiates warmth-but if it's not your sexiest look, take a lesson from Kate Bosworth and go for something smaller and more mysterious. Once you've found your most alluring option, practice getting it just right. Take a deep breath and smile as you exhale, keeping your jaw open and unclenched so your face is relaxed.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Time Inc Digital Studio

Do the Sexy Scrunch

"The camera tends to shrink hair in photos," says photographer Patrick McMullan. To compensate, make like Zoe Saldana and dig your fingers into your crown to scrunch hair right before the shot. This little move-a classic model trick-makes hair look thicker and less static (goodbye, helmet head).

3 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Keep Your Head Up

This will help avoid the dreaded double-chin effect. And make sure the camera lens is at eye level or above. If someone shoots you from below, you'll look so bloated, everyone will think you just chugged soy sauce.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Snap Out of It!

When confronted with deer-in-the-headlights subjects, photographers often ask people to do something silly ("Jump around! Whip your hair!") to loosen them up. If you don’t feel comfortable channeling Willow Smith, look away for a moment. Think of something funny, then come back smiling just before the picture is taken.

Advertisement
5 of 11 RSBPhoto / Alamy

Embrace Cloud Cover

The diffused light of an overcast day is actually ideal for photography. Stuck with blue skies? Fake softer light by using the camera's flash setting in sunlight-it brightens and evens out skin tone.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Kevin Mazur/WireImage, John Shearer/WireImage.com, Venturelli/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

Angle Your Body

Facing the camera straight on is rarely flattering. Celebrities like Blake Lively, Jennifer Hudson, Bar Refaeli and Eva Longoria often stand at a more slimming three-quarter angle, extending one leg out in front, pivoting, and planting the corresponding hand on the hip. (So, left leg out, left hand on hip; right leg out, right hand on hip.) The result is a long, diagonal line.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Waterproof Your Lashes

Regular varieties often smudge under eyes. Say goodbye to black under eye smears with a formula that stands up to the water and weather.

Rimmel London Sexy Curves Waterproof Mascara, $8; ulta.com.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Blot On

A shiny T-zone doesn't do anybody any favors.

MAC Cosmetics Blot Film, $14/30 sheets; maccosmetics.com.

Advertisement
9 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Have a Rosy Outlook

Makeup artists swear that a pop of pink on the cheeks makes everyone look better.

Sonia Kashuk Creme Blush, $10; target.com.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Clean and Correct

Apply under eyes and on the outer corners of the nose and lips for a fresh, clean looking complexion.

Giorgio Armani High Precision Retouch Concealer, $36; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Brighten Your Smile

Infused with blue undertones, this balm produces the illusion of fuller lips and whiter teeth.

Benefit Cosmetics California Kissin' Lip Gloss, $20; ulta.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!