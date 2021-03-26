This Drugstore Anti-Aging Cream 'Literally Erases' Lines So Well, Shoppers Look 26 Years Younger

A brand doesn't make it to 91 years old without a few tricks up its sleeve. And like any wily grandma who knows the lay of the land through and through, Neutrogena's skincare wisdom comes in many life-changing forms. If you're a face oil lover, Jennifer Garner's hooked on the brand's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil. If you'd rather a tried-and-true pillowy cream, 11,000 five-star Amazon ratings vouch for Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Cream.
Like the oil, the moisturizer harnesses the anti-aging powers of retinol. The ingredient is delivered alongside glycerin and hyaluronic acid to counteract any dryness it brings on, and per the brand, a "glucose complex" boosts retinol's performance to rapidly show results. "I just got this a few days ago, and it already has reduced my lines," one shopper writes. "At 79, that is unbelievable."
A short initial period of sensitivity recedes in a few days, submitting to results so powerful, shoppers unleash the bleeps. "HOLY S**T THIS STUFF WORKS!! I have been using this product for three days and I can already see a difference," one person says. Results get even better with regular use: After six days, a 54-year-old shopper says they were back to the skin they had at 45. "For the affordable price, it's doing miracles," they continued, adding that it "turns back the hands of time."
Also within a week, a different shopper says their forehead "11" lines virtually disappeared, and after two, reviewers note the wrinkles around their mouth and eyes are "literally being erased." Even 70-year-olds say the face cream makes them look 10 years younger — and according to them, it's not just people being polite. They see the difference for themselves, joining the flock of shoppers bidding farewell to wrinkles and deep grooves.
For something that's taken off a cumulative 45 years for three shoppers alone, color us unsurprised to learn that even "extremely deep and rough" neck wrinkles aren't immune.
"I've never been able to wear ponytails because it's just too embarrassing to have my skin seen like this by others," says one. "Not anymore, thanks to this cream! My neck area has made an incredible improvement, my deep wrinkles/creases have diminished incredibly, and my double chin seems tighter and firmer. It's improved my confidence so much already!"
Take a tip from the 66-year-olds confused for 40, and try it for yourself while the cream is on sale.