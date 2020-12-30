If This $3 Hydrating Sheet Mask Is Good Enough for Jennifer Garner, It’s Good Enough for Me

A couple of winters ago, I tried — and subsequently fell in love with — some prestige-brand sheet masks I picked up on a whim at Sephora. They were ultra-hydrating, with a thick, effective serum and a material that actually stuck to my face without slipping or sliding. The only problem, though, was the price. The cost of a single mask was $6, which doesn’t seem like much until I found myself stocking up to feed my twice-weekly habit and spending over $40 a month on masks alone.
Desperate to find a more budget-friendly option, I scoured the drugstore aisles. And nothing impressed me until I tried the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sheet Mask. It has the same hydrogel material I loved about the prestige brand, which is thicker than traditional paper sheet masks, adheres better to my skin, and resists drying out so that you get more serum out of it (a hyaluronic acid-based serum, in this case).
But the best part is that it’s half the price of my old favorite at just $3, making it a much more cost-effective addiction.
I find that this gel-like mask really helps to seal in moisture better than others I’ve used, providing a barrier between my skin and the environment and allowing the serum to deeply penetrate. After using it, my skin is soft, smooth, and glowing — even in the dead of winter, when it’s at its most dry.
Maybe my favorite part, though, is the sheet mask’s design. It comes in two separate pieces, one for the top half of the face and one for the bottom. Speaking as someone with a small face who typically resembles Hannibal Lecter when wearing a sheet mask, the two-part design helps adjust the mask to fit my face better than traditional single-piece masks. With a mask that fits, it can deliver hydration where I actually need it — not in my hairline or over my eyelids.
If the $3 price tag is still making you wary (You, probably: “How could anything this good be this cheap?”), let me throw this in the mix: In addition to the sheet mask, you’re also getting a little extra serum left over in the packaging. There’s usually enough left to squeeze into a bottle, which I use on days I’m not masking. It works just as well as other hydrating serums I’ve tried, and it’s essentially an entirely new product that comes free with the purchase of the mask.
I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with the mask’s skin-quenching powers. Brand ambassador Jennifer Garner loves it so much, she has everyone in her house giving it a try. And Walmart shoppers who’ve reviewed it say that it’s among the best sheet masks they’ve tried, soothing everything from dry skin to eczema to sunburns. One reviewer said that after using the mask once, they immediately ordered 10 more.With Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Sheet Mask, available for just $3 at Walmart, you’ll never feel guilty about a weekly skincare treat again.