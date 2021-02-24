This $12 Retinol Night Cream Is So Good, Shoppers Have Been Using It for Over a Decade

Whether you're a 13-stepper or keep it narrowed down to the basics, every skincare routine should have a reliable night moisturizer in its roster. After cleansing away the day, a hydrating cream is the finishing touch that works its magic while you sleep, a perk that's safe to say both the highly invested and lax can get behind.
And when that night cream is packed with anti-aging ingredients like retinol at a price of $12, Amazon shoppers say it's worth shouting about from the rooftops.
With hundreds of reviews praising its wrinkle-reversing and hydrating benefits, Neutrogena's Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream is one of the retailer's overall best-sellers alongside some heavy hitters in the category of facial night creams. The hypoallergenic and fragrance-free pick is so beloved by shoppers, some say they've been using it for more than a decade.
The secret to the cream's clock-fighting power lies in its inclusion of retinol, a derivative of vitamin A that reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. "This cream works," one reviewer shared. "I bought this cream because, for years, I have been using sunscreen on my face and not on my neck. I live in Florida, so I've developed droopy and wrinkled skin on my neck. Within a week of using this [cream], the appearance of my neck has greatly improved! I've been FaceTiming a lot with family during the quarantine, and they've noticed as well that my neck looks way better and less wrinkly. I'm surprised at how quickly I've seen an effect!"
Even with powerful retinol in its formula, the best-selling Neutrogena cream deeply moisturizes thanks to a blend of vitamin B5 and E, which specifically work to smooth and soften skin. And since it's oil-free, you don't have to worry about it causing pore congestion.
"When I woke up after the very first night of using this cream, I already noticed a dramatic difference," another shopper said. "I've suffered from dermatitis on my forehead for as long as I can remember and have been trying for years to find a product to bring it down. Well, this is it. After one night I already saw my bumps go down significantly. I don't know what it has done to my skin but I am very grateful for this product!"
From fading dark spots to improving adult acne, this is one product you don't want to skip. Head to Amazon to get the anti-aging night cream hundreds of shoppers have given a spot in their routine.
