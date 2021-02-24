Shopping

This $12 Retinol Night Cream Is So Good, Shoppers Have Been Using It for Over a Decade

“After the very first night of using this cream I already noticed a dramatic difference.”
By Jayla Andrulonis
Feb 24, 2021 @ 4:40 pm
Whether you're a 13-stepper or keep it narrowed down to the basics, every skincare routine should have a reliable night moisturizer in its roster. After cleansing away the day, a hydrating cream is the finishing touch that works its magic while you sleep, a perk that's safe to say both the highly invested and lax can get behind. 

And when that night cream is packed with anti-aging ingredients like retinol at a price of $12, Amazon shoppers say it's worth shouting about from the rooftops

With hundreds of reviews praising its wrinkle-reversing and hydrating benefits, Neutrogena's Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream is one of the retailer's overall best-sellers alongside some heavy hitters in the category of facial night creams. The hypoallergenic and fragrance-free pick is so beloved by shoppers, some say they've been using it for more than a decade

The secret to the cream's clock-fighting power lies in its inclusion of retinol, a derivative of vitamin A that reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. "This cream works," one reviewer shared. "I bought this cream because, for years, I have been using sunscreen on my face and not on my neck. I live in Florida, so I've developed droopy and wrinkled skin on my neck. Within a week of using this [cream], the appearance of my neck has greatly improved! I've been FaceTiming a lot with family during the quarantine, and they've noticed as well that my neck looks way better and less wrinkly. I'm surprised at how quickly I've seen an effect!" 

RELATED: People Swear This $12 Anti-Aging Serum Provides 'Instant Results'

Even with powerful retinol in its formula, the best-selling Neutrogena cream deeply moisturizes thanks to a blend of vitamin B5 and E, which specifically work to smooth and soften skin. And since it's oil-free, you don't have to worry about it causing pore congestion. 

"When I woke up after the very first night of using this cream, I already noticed a dramatic difference," another shopper said. "I've suffered from dermatitis on my forehead for as long as I can remember and have been trying for years to find a product to bring it down. Well, this is it. After one night I already saw my bumps go down significantly. I don't know what it has done to my skin but I am very grateful for this product!" 

From fading dark spots to improving adult acne, this is one product you don't want to skip. Head to Amazon to get the anti-aging night cream hundreds of shoppers have given a spot in their routine. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

